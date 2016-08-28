Ghana Premier League: Medeama stun Dwarfs at Cape Coast

Medeama SC produced a fabulous second half performance to beat Ebusua Dwarfs 0-2 at the Cape Coast Robert Mensah Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Christopher Bonney should have shot Dwarfs into the lead, only to see Daniel Adjei save his spot-kick in the first half.

Back from recess Medeama went on rampage and scored from Bernard Ofori and Enoch Atta SAdjei to give the Yellow and Mauves outfit a 0-2 win.

The win is a big sigh of relief to Medeama, after they failed to reach the semi-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup when they lost 0-1 against M.O Bejaia last Tuesday.

