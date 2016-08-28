Ghana Premier League: WAFA deny Aduana Stars three points, Techiman City held at home by Liberty

WAFA denied Aduana Stars three points at the Sogakope Park as they drew 1-1 with the Dormaa based side on match day 27 of the ongoing Ghana Premier League .

Aduana Stars went into Sunday's game knowing very well that a slip will foil their dream of chasing for the league title as their title contenders Wa All Stars were in good position to beat Dreams FC at Wa.

The Dormaa giants started the game on a good, mounting an intense pressure on the home side. Their hard worked paid off as Bright Adjei before the break shot his side into the lead with a sublime finish.

The former Premier League champions, in the second half failed to curtail the swift movement of the Academy lads and Togolese import Komla Agbeniandan levelled matters for the home side.

Aduana then fired from all angles in search of their second goal but WAFA frustrated them to deny them the three maximum points.

Cioba Aristica's side having amassed 45 points, are now three points behind the leaders who defeated Dreams FC 3-1.

At the Techiman Park, Techiman City were held to a 1-1 drawn game by Liberty Professionals.

All the odds were against Liberty as they have played poor in the second round of the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The home side dominated the Dansoman based side in the first stanza of the game - Liberty failed to deal with Techiman City's pressure and before the break Fatau Abdulrahamn shot the hosts into the lead.

George Lamptey's side in the second abandoned their defensive strategy as they attacked Techiman City looking for the needed equalizer - their decision paid off as Mohammed Issah Shaibu restored parity for the visitors.

Late in the game it was end to end action but both sides couldn't score again as the game ended 1-1.

