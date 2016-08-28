Match Report: Inter Allies 4-0 New Edubiase Utd - Allies breath live into survival campaign with comprehensive win over Movers

Inter Allies breathed live into their relegation survival campaign after mauling relegation-bound New Edubiase United 3-0 in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Emmanuel Nettey steered Allies into a 33rd minute lead before Ropapa Mensah scored an artful solo effort on 56 minutes.

Prince Baffour then rounded up the win for the Eleven Is To Ones at the Tema astroturf.

Allies needed the maximum points to maintain their hopes of survival.

Edubiase's President Abdul Salam Yakubu had conceded relegation in the media, meaning Anthony Commey's side were just playing for pride.

But Allies had their own ideas. Emmanuel Nettey broke the deadlock with his maiden goal of the season after scoring in the 33rd minute at the Tema Park.

Forward Ropapa Mensah went on a sublime solo run in the 56th minute and fired into the bottom right corner to double the lead for the home side.

Ropapa's goal dismantled Edubiase and Prince Baffour took advantage to score a classy finish to seal victory for the Eleven Is To One.

Baffour scored again to stoppage-time to sum up a miserable afternoon for the Movers.

