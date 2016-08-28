Match Report: WAFA 1-1 Aduana Stars - Togolese Agbengniadan strikes to frustrate Aduana title ambitions

West African Football Academy frustrated title-chasing Aduana Stars to a 1-1 stalemate at the WAFA Arena in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Togolese forward Komlan Agbengniadan scored in the second-half from a Gideon Waja assist to cancel out a spectacular strike by Bright Adjei in the 2nd minute.

Cioaba Aristica's side needed victory to pile pressure on leaders Wa All Stars.

But WAFA were tough customers at the WAFA Arena in Sogakope. Komlan Agbengniadan and Richmond Lamptey all came close but were unable to convert their chances.

Bright Adjei claimed the lead for Aduana Stars moments before the end of the first-half.

The former Ghana U23 midfielder darted home from just outside of the area with a spectacular finish.

Togolese Agbengniadan restored parity for WAFA when he resisted a strong challenge inside the box to score the equaliser.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com