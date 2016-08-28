GyanBack: Asamoah Gyan confident of a transfer return to England

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan is close to sealing a transfer move from Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG to an English club.

The former Sunderland player is evaluating offers from English clubs so he could keep on scoring goals, he says.

Gyan is however not going to make the English Premier League a preference despite him being confident his next football club will be in England. READ ALSO: Al Ahly ready to bid for Black Stars captain

The player joined his current club, Shanghai SIPG from Al Ain and played well in his first season. However, a series of niggling injuries and the arrival of former FC Porto and Zenit St Petersburg striker Hulk has been the final indication that Gyan's time with the Chinese club is up.

Asamoah Gyan played for Sunderland in the English Premier League.

