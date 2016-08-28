AFCON 2017 QUALIFIER: Massive confusion looms ahead of Ghana-Rwanda clash; Sports Minister freezes air tickets for foreign players

Massive confusion has rocked Ghana's 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Rwanda after the country's tough-talking Sports Minister, Nii Lante Vanderpuye ordered the freezing of airtickets for invited foreign-based players.

In a shocking show of power-play, the legislature has warned Travel Matters- the traveling agency of the Ghana FA to stop the traveling arrangement of the players, just seven days before the team takes on the Amavubi in Accra.

The move appears orchestrated to ensure locally-based players are forced on coach Avram Grant which has been a agenda of the Minister with claims that the Black Stars gave already qualified.

The stand-off between the Ghana FA and Nii Lante Vanderpuye is well documented with the Member of Parliamenet throwing constant unprovoked jabs on the football federation.

There has been a clandestine move by the current Sports Minister to alter the player selection of the team after Avram Grant named his squad for the final AFCON qualifier which included his largely predictable squad.

Ghanasoccernet.com can reveal that the situation has left several of the players angered as it has affected their traveling plans with some unwilling to report for the game due to the Minister's recent attitude and comments towards the team.

Most of the angry players are said to have been shown whatsapp messages the Minister sent to some journalist indicating that he will compell the handlers of the team to use only local players for the game.

There is a massive disquiet in the team with fears the stand-off could damage the country's chances of qualifying to the 2018 World Cup which starts in October this year.

The Black Stars of Ghana are set to play the Amavubi of Rwanda on Saturday, 3rd September in Accra at exactly 15:30 GMT.

