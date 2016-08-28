Yaw Yeboah: Ghanaian attacker relishes in 'fantastic' goal for FC Twente

Ghanaian attacker Yaw Yeboah scored a superb goal from long range in the Dutch League to help FC Twente secure a 3-1 win against Sparta Rotterdam on Saturday.

Yeboah scored his first goal of the season for the club ahead of the international break as he earned a Ghana Black Stars call up with Jeffrey Schlupp out injured.

