Sports News | 28 August 2016 13:40 CET
Yaw Yeboah: Ghanaian attacker relishes in 'fantastic' goal for FC Twente
Ghanaian attacker Yaw Yeboah scored a superb goal from long range in the Dutch League to help FC Twente secure a 3-1 win against Sparta Rotterdam on Saturday.
Yeboah scored his first goal of the season for the club ahead of the international break as he earned a Ghana Black Stars call up with Jeffrey Schlupp out injured.
play Yaw Yeboah scored a superb goal for FC Twente on Saturday.
For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh