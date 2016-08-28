Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
28 August 2016

Crystal Palace table €12m for Ghana striker Majeed Waris

Crystal Palace have made a â‚¬12m offer for Lorient striker Abdul Majeed Waris, according to France Football.

The English Premier League side want to test the resolve of the Ligue 1 side before the summer window shuts on Wednesday.

Waris is in his second season at the Brittany cub after scoring 11 goals in 20 league appearances.

The 24-year-old has 22 international caps and would have no difficulties in securing a work permit to play in England.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

