Sports News | 28 August 2016 12:10 CET

Crystal Palace table €12m for Ghana striker Majeed Waris

Crystal Palace have made a â‚¬12m offer for Lorient striker Abdul Majeed Waris, according to France Football.

The English Premier League side want to test the resolve of the Ligue 1 side before the summer window shuts on Wednesday.

Waris is in his second season at the Brittany cub after scoring 11 goals in 20 league appearances.

The 24-year-old has 22 international caps and would have no difficulties in securing a work permit to play in England.

