Sports News | 28 August 2016 10:40 CET

Kwadwo Poku: Ghanaian midfielder scores for Miami FC

Ghanaian attacking midfielder, Kwadwo Poku scored the opener, but his outfit Miami FC were held to a 1-1 draw by Minnesota FC on Saturday night in a North American Soccer League match.

Kwadwo Poku broke the deadlock of the match in the 51st minute, after a scoreless first 45 minutes with a tap-in to give Miami FC a 1-0 lead.

Minnesota tied it minutes later when midfielder Jack Blake sent a long ball down the middle toward Laing. It was headed toward the goal by a Miami defender but dropped to Laing, who chipped it on a volley over Miami goalkeeper Daniel Vega.

Kwadwo Poku has so far registered 4 goals for Miami FC.

