Division Two League Zone IV: Madina Republicans end first round with 2-0 win

Madina Republicans FC beat Al Sadd 2-0 in the final game of the first round of the 2016 Greater Accra Regional Division 2 Zone IV league at the CSIR Park on Saturday.

Johnson Blay scored a brace in a space of 10 minutes in the second half to help Republicans finish the first round on a high.

Al Sadd had a man sent off in the early minutes of the game for denying an obvious goal scoring opportunity but they held their own before they were undone by the brilliant double from Blay.

Captain Jackson Adombire was thrice denied, two times by the Al Sadd goalkeeper, but the third time by the woodwork as he took aim from setpiece situations.

The hosts could have finished the game with a wider win margin but it appears they are saving a lot of the goals for the second round, having scored five in the last two matches.

