Patrick Nyarko scores as DC United dismantle David Accam's Chicago Fire

Ghana striker Patrick Nyarko scored and provided two assists as DC United hammered David Accam's 10-man Chicago Fire 6-2 in the MLS on Saturday.

Nyarko gave United a 4-1 lead in the 51 st minute with an overhead kick inside the box.

His cross in the 40th minute found Mullins who fired home for a 2-1 lead.

Mullins made it 3-1 in the first minute of first-half stoppage time and struck again in the 74th for a 5-2 lead.

Luciano Acosta gave United the initial lead in the 25th minute with a close-range smash of Marcelo Sarvas' cross.

Michael de Leeuw evened the score for the Fire six minutes later.

Khaly Thiam was sent off in the 34th minute when he threw the ball at Nyarko's face while Nyarko was still on the ground as a result of Thiam's tackle.

Razvan Cocis capped Chicago's scoring in the second minute of first-half stoppage time, making it 3-2 before the break.

Nick DeLeon netted D.C.'s final goal in the 89th minute.

Accam came off the bench for the second half but could not rescue Chicago Fire.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com