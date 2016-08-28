On-loan Schalke defender Baba Rahman plays first Bundesliga match

Baba Rahman tasted defeat on his return to the Bundesliga as he made a second half appearance in Schalke 04's opener in a 1-0 reverse at Eintracht Frankfurt.

The on-loan left back was introduced just after the hour mark to replace Sead Kolasinac.

Schalke 04 went down as early as the 13 th minute when Alexander Meier struck but the Royal Blues were unsuccessful in their fight back.

Rahman is expected to be handed a starting role after the international break when they host Bayern Munich.

