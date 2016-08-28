Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 28 August 2016 09:55 CET

On-loan Schalke defender Baba Rahman plays first Bundesliga match

Baba Rahman tasted defeat on his return to the Bundesliga as he made a second half appearance in Schalke 04's opener in a 1-0 reverse at Eintracht Frankfurt.

The on-loan left back was introduced just after the hour mark to replace Sead Kolasinac.

Schalke 04 went down as early as the 13 th  minute when Alexander Meier struck but the Royal Blues were unsuccessful in their fight back.

Rahman is expected to be handed a starting role after the international break when they host Bayern Munich.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

What is evil is evil and it does not need for any discussion.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
