Sports News | 28 August 2016 09:10 CET

Avellino left back Patrick Asmah marks Serie B debut

Ghana youth defender Patrick Asmah played his first competitive match for Avellino on Saturday in their 1-1 draw with Brescia in the opening weekend of the Italian Serie B.

The 20-year-old left back was on the bench two weeks ago when they lost 2-0 to Bassano Virtus in the Coppa Italia.

Asmah, who starred at the 2015 FIFA U20 World Cup in New Zealand is on loan from Serie A side Atalanta.

Compatriot Isaac Donkor, who is also on loan from Inter Milan, played the entire duration.

