Millennium Marathon 2016: Winners To Get Peugeot Cars

The first two Ghanaian male and female to cross the finishing line in this year’s millennium marathon dubbed "Africa on the Run" will drive home brand new Peugeot cars donated by WATS Ltd.

Over 40,000 athletes are expected to run in Accra on Saturday September 3, 2016 and grab the cars or ghc 40,000 and other consolation prizes from sponsors like National Investment Bank (NIB), Quieroz Galvao, Ethiopia Airlines, Total Ghana, Inesfly, Krif Ghana, Puma, Daily Graphic and The Royal Bank.

Other sponsors are Goil, Papaye, Africa World Airline, Elite Sports, British Airways, Arton Drugs, Melcom, EIB Group, Broll Ghana and Movenpick Hotel.

Registration has doubled up with just a few days to go at the centers namely; Papaye – Osu, Accra Sports Stadium, Silver Bird Conemas, Accra Mall, Elite Sports, Tesano Sports Club, Total Fitness- A& C Mall, Pulse Fitness – Lizzy Sports Center & World Trade Center, Marina Mall, Junction Mall and the office of the organisers at Nima, opposite Frankies Hotel.

This year, the disabled have the opportunity to participate in the wheel chair racing which would start before the main races for 21 kilometers and 5 kilometers for corporate organisations who register their staffs and clients for creating awareness of healthy lifestyle.

Foreign athletes from Colombia and Kenya who are expected to take part will interact with the media and general public at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday, August 31, 2016, where professional coaching and health tips will be given to runners.

The biggest half marathon in Accra is bringing together runners from all over the world to compete, run for charity and promote health and peace.

Ambassadors for this year’s millennium marathon will be out doored on Monday August 29, 2016 at the premises of Millennium Marathon Sports Limited at Nima, opposite Frankies hotel.

