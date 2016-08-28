Ghana Black Sharks’ striker Richard Osa was in full scoring moment on Saturday as he led the attack to enable his team wallop Kenya by 10 goals to three.

Osa who plays for La Wuo Gbee scored four goals after Kenya had taken the lead at the pirates beach in Mombasa.

Other scorers for Ghana were Alfred Torsu with three goals, Husseini Mohammed with two goals and Michael Sema of Keta Sunset with a goal.

An elate Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, President of the Ghana Beach Soccer Association (GBSA) says his team has come of age and ready to conquer the continent after years of laboring and striving hard to be among the best in Africa and the world.

He commended the players for their discipline and the coach for his tactical display which has earn Ghana the most important away win.

The President of GBSA also thanked the Minster of Youth & Sports Nii Lantey Vanderpuije who made it possible for the Black Sharks to have $30,000 for their trip to Mombasa, Kenya.

He praised the media for their support and hoped to qualify and if possible win the African Cup.

Madagascar won the last tournament in the Seychelles last year after beating Senegal in the final

Senegal, who are three-time champions and have been to five World Cup finals, Cote d'Ivoire, Egypt and Nigeria are some of the leading teams in Africa, but “Ghana is coming like Kakai to top the continent” said Theo Armah, Assistant Coach of the Sharks.

The return leg is scheduled for the weekend of 16 September.