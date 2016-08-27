Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 27 August 2016 23:41 CET

Rashford Gives Man United Late Win

By Daily Guide

Manchester United secured a dramatic 1-0 victory over  Hull City  through substitute Marcus Rashford.

Resilient Hull, led by former United assistant Mike Phelan, looked set to remain unbeaten after winning their first two Premier League games.

Hull City 0-1 Manchester United FT

However, Rashford came off the bench to score a 92nd-minute winner as he fired home from close range from a Wayne Rooney cross.

Jose Mourinho selected an unchanged team from the one that beat Southampton last Friday, and it meant a second consecutive start for world record signing Paul Pogba. Both teams boasted perfect league records going into the evening clash – and Hull were looking for a second big scalp of the season after beating Leicester on the opening day.

Sports News

Thw divident of democracy must prevail to be enjoyed by every citizen.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img