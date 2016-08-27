Rashford Gives Man United Late Win

Manchester United secured a dramatic 1-0 victory over Hull City through substitute Marcus Rashford.

Resilient Hull, led by former United assistant Mike Phelan, looked set to remain unbeaten after winning their first two Premier League games.

Hull City 0-1 Manchester United FT

However, Rashford came off the bench to score a 92nd-minute winner as he fired home from close range from a Wayne Rooney cross.

Jose Mourinho selected an unchanged team from the one that beat Southampton last Friday, and it meant a second consecutive start for world record signing Paul Pogba. Both teams boasted perfect league records going into the evening clash – and Hull were looking for a second big scalp of the season after beating Leicester on the opening day.