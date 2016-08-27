Marcus Rashford snatches victory for Manchester United at Hull

Marcus Rashford struck in injury time to snatch a 1-0 win over Hull City and preserve Manchester United's perfect start to the Premier League campaign.

The youngster, introduced off the bench in the second half, latched onto Wayne Rooney’s dangerous low cross to spark wild celebrations amongst the visiting support. Until then, it had looked as though both sides would drop their first points in a match that failed to create many fireworks as the rain lashed down at the KC Stadium.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had some United fans celebrating after his early header rebounded off the hoardings and rippled the back netting, and Robert Snodgrass planted a free kick just wide in the only real incidents of a drab opening period.

Jose Mourinho rang the changes midway through the second half, bringing on Rashford and Henrikh Mkhitaryan for Anthony Martial and Juan Mata. And it almost paid immediate dividends, Rashford thwarted only by a superb low save by Eldin Jakupovic.

Paul Pogba, kept reasonably quiet by a pugnacious Hull midfield, shaved the post with a curling effort before David Meyler blazed over from the edge of the box.

The match looked to be headed towards a draw until Wayne Rooney skipped past the challenge of Ahmed Elmohamady and crossed on a plate for Rashford to tap home.

United’s late win means only they and Chelsea have won their first three Premier League matches, with the Red Devils second on goal difference. Hull’s first defeat sees them slip to fifth.