Seidu Salifu: Ghanaian midfielder joins Turkish side

Ghanaian midfielder Seidu Salifu has joined Adana Demirspor in the Turkish League, after a successful medical.

The former Wa All Stars players completed a move to the Tunisian League when he signed for Club Africain in 2013 and helped them to emerge champions that season, scoring one goal in 26 appearances.

However, he had a difficult time with the Tunisian giants, following months of unpaid salaries. Hence a move to Adana Demirspor would give him the opportunity to relaunch his career.

Seidu Salifu was part of the Black Satellites team of Ghana that won bronze at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Turkey, where he the 22-year-old combative midfielder had goo tournament.

He is a budding talent and expected to earn a place in the Black Stars midfield shortly.

