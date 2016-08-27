Masterful Kwadwo Asamoah excels again as Juventus defeat Lazio

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah excelled again on Saturday as his side Juventus secured 1-0 away win over Lazio in the Italian Serie A.

Asamoah, who looks to have banished all memories of his injury woes, put up a commanding midfield display in the away victory.

This comes after his man-of-the-match display in their opening match of the season when he was allowed to play in his favourite midfield position.

The tie was settled courtesy Sami Khedira's low shot into the corner past Lazio goalie Federico Marchetti in the 66th minute.

The 27-year-old Ghana international has been troubled by injuries during his stint with Juventus but he lasted the entire 90 minutes for the second successive game.

Forming a midfield trio with Khedira and Mario Lemina, Asamoah's team dominated the midfield exchanges in the first half but were unable to penetrate Lazio's stubborn defence.

Asamoah came close to opening his goalscoring account in the 34th minute but his venomous volley from the edge of the box was saved by Marchetti.

Asamoah and Juventus will host Sassuolo on September 16 after the international break.

