Sharaf Mahama could become the second son of the President of an African country to play professional football after the famous Saadi Gaddafi, the son of the former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Sharaf is son of Ghana president John Mahama who is training with Belgian top-flight side KV Mechelen as revealed exclusively by Ghana's leading football news outfit.

The 22-year-old is now set to follow in the footsteps of Saadi Gaddafi who signed for Italian Serie A team Perugia in 2003.

Saadi lived a high life after employing Argentina legend Diego Maradona as his technical consultant and Canadian sprinter Ben Johnson as his personal trainer.

The 43-year-old son of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi previously signed for Perugia, but hardly played until he signed for Serie A rivals Udinese in 2005.

He was suspended in November 2003, after testing positive for a performance-enhancing steroid.

Gaddafi denied intentional doping, saying medicine he took for back pain was responsible for the positive result.

Gaddafi was previously a member of the board at Juventus and has been open about his support for the Turin club, even arranging for their Italian Super Cup match with Parma to be played in the Libyan capital Tripoli in 2003.

