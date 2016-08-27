Jordan Ayew: Ghanaian plays as Aston Villa let lead slip to lose against Bristol City

Jordan Ayew and his Aston Villa team continued their inconsistent start to the English Championship season as Roberto Di Matteo's team were handed a defeat against Bristol City on Saturday.

Ghanaian forward Ayew was handed a start for Aston Villa and went on to play in the full duration of the game as his team did not make their early lead count in the game against Bristol City.

Aston Villa opened the scoring after just five minutes of play with Jack Grealish scoring for Ayew's team.

Jordan Ayew played for Aston Villa against Bristol City.

