Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 27 August 2016 18:55 CET

Jordan Ayew: Ghanaian plays as Aston Villa let lead slip to lose against Bristol City

Jordan Ayew and his Aston Villa team continued their inconsistent start to the English Championship season as Roberto Di Matteo's team were handed a defeat against Bristol City on Saturday.

Ghanaian forward Ayew was handed a start for Aston Villa and went on to play in the full duration of the game as his team did not make their early lead count in the game against Bristol City.

Aston Villa opened the scoring after just five minutes of play with Jack Grealish scoring for Ayew's team.

play

Jordan Ayew played for Aston Villa against Bristol City.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

"It's imperative to grab opportunities but it takes vision."
By: Pastor Clifford Owus
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img