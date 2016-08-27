Daniel Amartey plays full throttle as Leicester win first match of the season

Daniel Amartey played the entire duration as champions Leicester won their first match of the season beating Swansea 2-1 at home on Saturday in a topsy-turvy contest.

The 21-year-old started in a four-man midfield including Marc Albrighton, Danny Drinkwater and Riyad Mahrez.

It was his first start and second appearance of the season after coming off the bench in 68th minute against Hull City in their opening 2-1 defeat.

Jamy Vardy put the Foxes ahead on 32 minutes before captain Wes Morgan doubled in the 52nd minute from close range.

Leroy Fer got the consolation for the Swans with ten minutes left on the clock.

