Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 27 August 2016 18:55 CET

Daniel Amartey plays full throttle as Leicester win first match of the season

Daniel Amartey played the entire duration as champions Leicester won their first match of the season beating Swansea 2-1 at home on Saturday in a topsy-turvy contest.

The 21-year-old started in a four-man midfield including Marc Albrighton, Danny Drinkwater and Riyad Mahrez.

It was his first start and second appearance of the season after coming off the bench in 68th minute against Hull City in their opening 2-1 defeat.

Jamy Vardy put the Foxes ahead on 32 minutes before captain Wes Morgan doubled in the 52nd minute from close range.

Leroy Fer got the consolation for the Swans with ten minutes left on the clock.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

if love is the best thing in life then the best part of love is the kiss
By: evelyn20002006@yahoo
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img