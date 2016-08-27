Prem: Arsenal Win; Spurs-Liverpool Draw

Arsenal secured their first win of the season as they beat Watford 3-1 at Vicarage Road.

Arsenal seized the lead on nine minutes when Nordin Amrabat knocked Alexis Sanchez over in the penalty area, with Santi Cazorla firing the resulting spot kick straight down the middle.

They doubled their advantage on 40 minutes when Theo Walcott sent a cross to the far post before Sanchez clipped the ball over Heurelho Gomes and into the net.

Watford 1-3 Arsenal FT

Sanchez was involved again as Arsenal extended their advantage on the stroke of half-time, sending in a cross for Mesut Ozil to head home.

Watford improved in the second half and reduced the deficit through debutant Roberto Pereyra on 57 minutes after Etienne Capoue had seen his shot blocked, but Arsene Wenger’s side held firm to claim all three points.

Liverpool paid the price for failing to take their chances as they were held to a 1-1 draw away to Tottenham Hotspur .

Philippe Coutinho had a golden chance to open the scoring on five minutes when he received a Roberto Firmino pass inside the area, but he failed to get enough power on the shot, allowing Michel Vorm to make a fine save with his boot.

Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Liverpool FT

Liverpool broke the deadlock through a James Milner penalty just before the break when referee Robert Madley ruled that Erik Lamela had fouled Firmino in the area.

Liverpool continued to attack in the second half, with Joel Matip’s header clipping the top of the bar before Sadio Mane saw an effort ruled out for a marginal offside in the build-up, but Spurs salvaged a point when Danny Rose fired home on 72 minutes.

Chelsea eased to a 3-0 victory over Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

Eden Hazard gave Chelsea the lead on nine minutes, and in some style, with the Belgian collecting a pass from Nemanja Matic inside the Chelsea half before racing through and firing into the bottom corner from outside the area.

Chelsea 3-0 Burnley FT

Chelsea got a deserved second on 41 minutes when Willian, collecting a pass from Diego Costa on the corner of the area, sent a shot across Tom Heaton and into the far corner.

The hosts rounded off the victory when Victor Moses converted fellow substitute Pedro Rodriguez’s cross.

Leicester City got their season up and running with a 2-1 victory over Swansea City at the King Power Stadium.

The Premier League champions, who had taken only one point from their opening two games, dominated the early stages of the game and made the breakthrough on 32 minutes when Danny Drinkwater sent a pass over the top of the defence for Jamie Vardy, who produced a clinical finish.

Leicester City 2-1 Swansea City FT

Foxes captain Wes Morgan made it 2-0 after the break when he was first to react to a loose ball and fire home, and they were then awarded a penalty when Jordi Amat fouled Okazaki, but Riyad Mahrez failed to convert.

Swansea pulled one back through a Leroy Fer header on 81 minutes, sparking a frenetic spell with chances at both ends, but they were unable to avert a second successive league loss.

Everton edged to victory over Stoke City through Shay Given’s own goal at Goodison Park.

Everton edged the first half without managing to break the deadlock, but they were awarded a penalty after the break when Phil Bardsley was deemed to have fouled Ashley Williams.

Everton 1-0 Stoke City FT

Given managed to divert Leighton Baines’ spot kick onto the post, but the ball bounced back into the net after striking the veteran goalkeeper’s head.

Marko Arnautovic struck the crossbar on 58 minutes but Stoke could not find an equaliser.

David Moyes got his first point as Sunderland manager in a 1-1 draw against Southampton at St Mary’s.

Sunderland looked to have snatched the win with 10 minutes remaining when Jermain Defoe scored from the penalty spot after having been barged down by Jose Fonte.

Southampton 1-1 Sunderland FT

However, Jay Rodriguez equalised with his first Premier League goal since March 2014 as his shot found its way past Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who was starting in place of the injured Vito Mannone.

Crystal Palace scored a late equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth at Selhurst Park.

Bournemouth seized the advantage on 11 minutes when Harry Arter played in Josh King, who fired into the far corner.

Palace had the chance to level from the penalty spot soon afterwards after Adam Smith had handballed, but Cherries keeper Artur Boruc produced a good save to deny Yohan Cabaye.

Crystal Palace 1-1 AFC Bournemouth FT

Palace dominated the second half as they went in search of an equaliser but were repeatedly denied until Scott Dann, who had earlier seen an effort cleared off the line, headed home in the 93rd minute.

The result sees both sides collect their first point of the season.

-espnfc