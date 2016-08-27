Baba Rahman: Ghanaian defender debuts for Schalke in the Bundesliga from the bench

Ghanaian defender Abdul Baba Rahman made his German Bundesliga debut for new club Schalke 04 as they travelled to play Eintracht Frankfurt in the opening day of the league season.

Rahman who enjoyed a start in Schalke's German Cup game last week was handed a bench role for the game against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

The Ghana international was however introduced in the 63nd minute replacing Saed Kolasinac for Schalke 04. READ ALSO: Baba Rahman joins Chelsea in £21.7m deal

Schalke 04 lost their first league game of the season in the Bundesliga with Alexander Meier scoring the only goal of the game for Frankfurt after just 13 minutes of play.

play Baba Rahman [right] joined Schalke 04 from Chelsea.

