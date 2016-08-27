Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 27 August 2016 18:10 CET

Baba Rahman: Ghanaian defender debuts for Schalke in the Bundesliga from the bench

Ghanaian defender Abdul Baba Rahman made his German Bundesliga debut for new club Schalke 04 as they travelled to play Eintracht Frankfurt in the opening day of the league season.

Rahman who enjoyed a start in Schalke's German Cup game last week was handed a bench role for the game against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

The Ghana international was however introduced in the 63nd minute replacing Saed Kolasinac for Schalke 04. READ ALSO: Baba Rahman joins Chelsea in £21.7m deal

Schalke 04 lost their first league game of the season in the Bundesliga with Alexander Meier scoring the only goal of the game for Frankfurt after just 13 minutes of play.

play Baba Rahman [right] joined Schalke 04 from Chelsea.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

Men have two emotions: Either jack in the trousers or Hungry. If you see him without an erection, make him a sandwich
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img