EXCLUSIVE: Former Hearts of Oak icon Kofi Abanga in China to sign for second-tier side FC Winning XY

Former Hearts of Oak star Kofi Abanga is on the verge of joining Chinese second tier side FC Winning XY, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 26-year-old arrived in China on Thursday afternoon to complete the move.

He is likely to sign two or three years for an undisclosed fee.

Abanga has been unattached since his release from the Phobians last November.

By Nuhu Adams



