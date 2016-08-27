Dogbe beats Filipino to emerge WBC youth featherweight champion

Isaac Dogbe, Ghana’s WBO featherweight champion, became the new WBC youth featherweight champion, after defeating John Neil Tabanao from the Philippines on the Friday night, August 26, 2016.

After 12 rounds of bout staged in Ghana, the judges scored the bout 120-109, 117-113, 119-110, all in favour of the unbeaten Dogbe who achieved his 15th win in his budding career.

Speaking after the bout, Dogbe said he injured his left arm after the first round. He however noted that God inspired him through the last round.

“I keep saying over and over again that God is my light and my salvation. He reassures me when I get into the ring; clearly when you pray to God and go on your knees he answers prayers,” Dogbe stated.

“Tabanao is a strong guy; after the first round, my left hand went off; anytime I lifted it, I could feel the pain. I thank Tabanao for coming to Ghana to fight [but this victory] indeed proves that this is the land of warriors.”

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana