Boxing | 27 August 2016 17:25 CET

Boxing: Isaac Dogboe beats Tebanao by unanimous decision

Isaac Dogboe passed the biggest test of his career when he was taken to 12 rounds John Neil Tabanao on Friday night.

The Ghanaian maintained the underhand throughout the fight and was deservedly awarded unanimous victory 120-109, 117-113, 119-110.

But many at the ringside believed it was a much closer affair as Tebanao stood toe to toe with Dogboe all fight long, the partisan Ghanaian notwithstanding.

With the victory, Isaac Dogbe added the vacant WBC World Junior Featherweight and Tebana's hitherto Asia Oriental title to the WBO Africa Featherweight belt he already held.

The highly rated Ghanaian boxer currently ranked 12 in the world in the Junior Featherweight division by WBO hopes to rise in the ratings ahead of a possible elimination later this year as he chases the world title.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Boxing

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH
