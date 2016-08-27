Daniel Amartey: Ghanaian midfielder starts first game of the Premier League season

Ghanaian player Daniel Amartey has been given his first start in the English Premier League for champions Leicester City in their game against Swansea City.

The Ghana international was a used substitute in Leicester City's opening game in their title defence against Hull City. Claudio Ranieri's team were stunned by the Premier League new boys who won by two goals to one.

Amartey was again named on the bench for Leicester City in their second game against Arsenal but failed to come on to play a part for his Premier League team.

The former FC Copenhagan player replaces Mendy who got injured in Leicester's last fixture with Ranieri explaining the inclusion of the Ghanaian player saying:

'I chose Amartey as he is the player most similar to Mendy. I think it's the right choice, but only the pitch well tell.'

The start in the Premier League is the second for Daniel Amartey since he joined the Premier League champions for the second half of last season.

Jeffrey Schlupp is once again not in the Leicester City squad entertaining Swansea City in their game of the English Premier League season.

Swansea City have won one and lost one in their first two opening game of the Premier League season.

