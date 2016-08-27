Yaw Yeboah elated with Black Stars call up; says it's a dream come true

Black Stars new boy Yaw Yeboah says he is elated with his first senior national team call up adding it's a dream come true and he is ready to make an impact if granted the opportunity.

The Ghana FA announced on Friday that the U20 star has been handed a late call up into the Black Stars following the injury to Leicester City winger Jeffery Schlupp for the Afcon clash against Rwanda.

Ghana will be playing the Amavubis in the last group game of the 2017 Afcon qualifiers on September 3 in Accra.

And the FC Twente winger says he is elated for the invite.

"Am so happy for the call up because it has been my dream and it has come into reality. It is an opportunity for me to make an impact when given the chance to play.

"I have to give thanks to God and keep working hard to prove my worth. I am really happy," Yaw Yeboah told Ghanasoccernet.com in an exclusive interview.

The talented winger has been a great addition for FC Twente since joining them a few weeks ago and guided them to their first league win last weekend.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

