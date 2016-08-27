Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 27 August 2016 12:55 CET

REPORT: Newcastle poised to sign Atsu; Ghanaian set to sign soon

Championship side Newcastle United are in advanced talks to sign Christian Atsu from Chelsea, according to reports.

Atsu, 24, has not made a first-team appearance for the Blues since being signed from Porto in 2013.

He has been sent out on loan to Everton, Bournemouth, Vitesse Arnhem and Malaga since joining the former Premier League champions from the Portuguese giants.

Reports have it that a number of Championship clubs have expressed interest in signing the Ghana winger and Newcastle are leading the race to add him to their squad.

Some reports are suggesting that Atsu will undergo a medical in the next 24 hours.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

We do what is love and not that we say love.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img