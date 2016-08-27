REPORT: Newcastle poised to sign Atsu; Ghanaian set to sign soon

Championship side Newcastle United are in advanced talks to sign Christian Atsu from Chelsea, according to reports.

Atsu, 24, has not made a first-team appearance for the Blues since being signed from Porto in 2013.

He has been sent out on loan to Everton, Bournemouth, Vitesse Arnhem and Malaga since joining the former Premier League champions from the Portuguese giants.

Reports have it that a number of Championship clubs have expressed interest in signing the Ghana winger and Newcastle are leading the race to add him to their squad.

Some reports are suggesting that Atsu will undergo a medical in the next 24 hours.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com