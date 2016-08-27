Lewandowski hits hat-rick as Bayern open season with 6-0 win

Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick in Carlo Ancelotti’s first league match in charge as Bayern Munich thrashed Werder Bremen in the opening game of the Bundesliga season.

The champions went ahead through a stunning Xabi Alonso volley before Lewandowski struck twice.

Captain Philipp Lahm and Franck Ribery also netted, and Lewandowski converted a penalty after Thiago was fouled.

Thomas Muller assisted with three of the six goals at the Allianz Arena.

Defender Mats Hummels, who joined from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, played the full 90 minutes, while 19-year-old midfielder Renato Sanches, a£27.5m signing from Benfica, was an unused substitute.

Ancelotti, who took charge following Pep Guardiola’s summer departure for Manchester City, won the German Super Cup this month.

‘All is well’ – what they said

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti: “Honestly, I didn’t change very much. This is a very strong team.

“We started very strongly, we scored the early goals and we controlled the match. All is well.”

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski: “We played very well. We played our attacking game and we have the quality to dominate.

“I’m just happy I scored and that we got the win.”

