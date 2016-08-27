Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 27 August 2016 11:25 CET

Edwin Gyimah’s Orlando Pirates fill up five foreign slots allocated

South African giants Orlando Pirates have filled up the five foreign slots in their team with the addition of Bernard Morrison.

The Buccaneers now have Felipe Ovono (Equatorial Guinea), Edwin Gyimah (Ghana), Bernard Morrison (Ghana), Tendai Ndoro (Zimbabwe) and Issa Sarr (Senegal) as the five foreigners at the club pushing for a place.

Gyimah joined Pirates last season while Bernard Morrison is going into his first season with the South African giants.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Move closer to God instead devoting your precious time and energy on fake, hungry and self styled Pastors and Prophets, the disguised and camouflage "men of the devil".
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img