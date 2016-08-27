South African giants Orlando Pirates have filled up the five foreign slots in their team with the addition of Bernard Morrison.

The Buccaneers now have Felipe Ovono (Equatorial Guinea), Edwin Gyimah (Ghana), Bernard Morrison (Ghana), Tendai Ndoro (Zimbabwe) and Issa Sarr (Senegal) as the five foreigners at the club pushing for a place.

Gyimah joined Pirates last season while Bernard Morrison is going into his first season with the South African giants.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com