Ace football administrator Alhaji Grusah backs Hearts of Oak to clinch Ghana Premier League title

Football administration maestro Alhaji Grusah has backed Accra Hearts of Oak to win the 2016 Ghana Premier League title.

The Phobians are in third place and three (3) points shy of Wa All Stars who lead the section with 45 points.

Hearts, 2004 CAF Confederation Cup title-winners, are without a win in their last 6 games, picking five points out of a possible 18.

While Sergio Traguil's men try to a negotiate a win at Bechem over the weekend, they have received a strong backing for the experienced administrator to claim the league title.

"I want Hearts of Oak to win this season's league title because it has been a long time since they became champions. Moreover, Togbe Afede IX has spent so much on the club, so it is a high time, he won something for his commitment to the club,' he told Accra-based Happy FM.

Hearts have not won the Ghanaian title since the 2008/09 season when they beat rivals Asante Kotoko to the ultimate.

