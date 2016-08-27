Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 27 August 2016 10:40 CET

Thomas Partey ruled out of Atletico Madrid’s game against Leganes

Ghana international Thomas Partey will not be involved when Atletico Madrid look for their first league win against Leganes this weekend.

The Ghanaian missed the 1-1 draw with Deportivo Alaves last week and will not be playing again this weekend.

Diego Simeone confirmed the former Tema Youth man was not in the team for the game against Leganes.

The tactician however confirmed Antoine Griezmann and new signing Sime Vrsaljko will make his debut.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

FELLOWERS SEE PROBLEM AND COMPLAIN BUT LEADERS SEE OPPORTUNITY AND SEEK FOR SOLUTION.
By: ISRAEL S.AISUDO
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img