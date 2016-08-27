Ghana international Thomas Partey will not be involved when Atletico Madrid look for their first league win against Leganes this weekend.

The Ghanaian missed the 1-1 draw with Deportivo Alaves last week and will not be playing again this weekend.

Diego Simeone confirmed the former Tema Youth man was not in the team for the game against Leganes.

The tactician however confirmed Antoine Griezmann and new signing Sime Vrsaljko will make his debut.

