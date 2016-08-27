Ghana ace Agyemang-Badu signs fresh deal at Udinese

Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has signed a fresh contract at Udinese which is expected to keep him at the Serie A until 2020, the club has announced.

The workaholic midfielder, who has been linked with English sides Middlesbrough, Watford and Stoke City agreed new terms and inked the deal on Friday.

Emmanuel #Badu rinnova fino al 2020! @Badu_Agyemang signs new deal until 2020! https://t.co/xL84ugvD9A pic.twitter.com/GlsvwvsqMP

— Udinese Calcio (@Udinese_1896) August 26, 2016

Badu, 25, has already spent seven season at the Estadio Communale Fruili and was expected to look elsewhere this summer.

But he has tied himself to a new deal at the club.

Udinese rebuffed an offer from Genoa this summer on the grounds of a club with better status.

While Udinese rejected a 3.5 million Euros offer from Stoke City last summer.

Turkish side Besiktas and Galatasaray have all failed in the past to land the midfielder who is third-in-command for Ghana's Black Stars.

