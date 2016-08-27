Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 27 August 2016 10:40 CET

Dreams FC coach CK Akonnor urges caution ahead of WA All Stars clash 

Dreams FC coach CK Akonnor wants side to "technically discipline" to avoid defeat at the hands of WA All Stars this weekend.

Dreams who are seeking a top four will travel up north to take on league leaders and favourites All Stars.

â€‹Coach Akonnor said, 'We must be technically disciplined to stand a chance of winning the match against Wa All Stars on Sunday.'

'They will be favourites on Sunday especially when they are playing at home and seeking to win the title, for the first time in our history, he stated.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

When injustice becomes law resistance becomes a duty.
By: K. Oware, Hamburg-Ge
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img