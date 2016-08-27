Dreams FC coach CK Akonnor urges caution ahead of WA All Stars clash 

Dreams FC coach CK Akonnor wants side to "technically discipline" to avoid defeat at the hands of WA All Stars this weekend.

Dreams who are seeking a top four will travel up north to take on league leaders and favourites All Stars.

â€‹Coach Akonnor said, 'We must be technically disciplined to stand a chance of winning the match against Wa All Stars on Sunday.'

'They will be favourites on Sunday especially when they are playing at home and seeking to win the title, for the first time in our history, he stated.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com