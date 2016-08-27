Ghana Premier League: Kotoko to face Berekum Chelsea in Kumasi

Asante Kotoko have targeted a vintage victory against Berekum Chelsea on match day 27 of the Ghana Premier League.

Berekum Chelsea were one of the sides that defeated Kotoko in the first half of the league and also managed a 0-3 defeat against the Porcupine Warriors in Kumasi, so the hosts are looking forward to avenging those two successive defeats in the league.

Match facts and team news

Kotoko

The Porcupine Warriors have lost a game at home this season, having won seven and five drawn 5.

Kotoko were held to a goalless draw by Aduana Stars in their last home game on match day 24.

They have drawn three and won two of their home league games in the second round of the season.

Dauda Mohammed, the arrow head of the Kotoko team and club's skipper Amos Frimpong are on eight goals apiece, making them the leading joint top scorers of the Kumasi giants in the league.

Asante Kotoko in their last league game settled for a one all draw against relegation threatened Sekondi Hasaacas at Essipon Sports Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors are still in contention for the league title, trailing, the league leaders, Wa All Stars by four points, with four matches to spare.

Berekum Chelsea

The Blues are not in a comfortable position, lying 11 on the league table. But have a game in hand against Medeama, due to the latter's CAF Confederation's Cup match against M.O Bejaia.

Berekum Chelsea will be missing the services of their marksman and leading top scorer, Saddick Adams, who is on trials in Turkey.

The visitors are poor away performers, having lost 10 and drawn two of their 12 trips this season in the league.

They are yet to pick a point in an away league game in the second round, having lost all five.

Head to head

Kotoko have won four and lost two of their 7 home league games against Berekum Chelsea. Berekum Chelsea made the headlines last season when they became the first non-Kumasi club, since Akotex in 1971 to defeat the Porcupine Warriors 0-3 at home.

These sides have met 14 times in the league. The hosts have won six times, while the visitors have four wins and four have ended in draws.

However, Berekum Chelsea are unbeaten in their last three games against Kotoko, (W2, D1).

