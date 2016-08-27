Ghana hopeful Joe Dodoo suffers ankle injury on Scottish Premiership full debut

Ghanaian forward Joe Dodoo limped off while in action for Rangers in the Scottish Premiership on Friday night.

The Kumasi-born forward, 21, was handed his first Premiership start since the start of the season but he lasted just the opening quarter of an hour at the Rugby Park.

After Kenny Miller had an early opening, Warburton had to reset his forward line after Dodoo was forced off an a stretcher with what appeared to be an ankle problem.

That meant an early introduction and a debut for £1.7 million buy from Preston North End, Joe Garner.

The former Leicester City prodigy is expected to undergo medical examination on Saturday to determine the extent of damage done to the striker.

Dodoo trained with Ghana in June ahead of an AFCON qualifier but he was excluded from the matchday squad due to paperwork.

The promising striker has applied with FIFA - the world's football governing body to switch his nationality to represent Ghana.

By El Akyereko

