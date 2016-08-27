​AFCON 2016 BEACH SOCCER QUALIFIER: Black Sharks ready for Kenya test

The Ghana Black Sharks will today square off with Kenya in the first leg of AFCON 2016 Beach soccer qualifier.

The will be honoured at the Pirates Beach in Mombasa, with locals having high hopes of beating Ghana.

Led by captain Michael Sema, the Ghanaians were taken through final drills by coaches Daniel Kotey Neequaye and Theophilus Armah on Friday.

The Black Sharks had a feel of the smooth golden sand at the Pirates Beach arena for the first time and have declared their readiness to claim victory today.

Egyptian referees, Wael Mostafa El Sabagh and Hany Farouk El Eraky will be the match officials. They will be assisted by Mohamed Abdel Meguid Attya (3rd referee), and Khaleed Abdel Naby Bakhit (time keeper) also from Egypt.

Match commissioner for the game is Christopher Atanga from Cameroon.

The kickoff time is to 4pm local time (1pm GH). The Black Sharks will host Kenya in the return encounter on Sunday 17th September in Accra.

