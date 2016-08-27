West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic won't bring in Andre Ayew replacement

West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic has swat aside reports he will bring in a replacement for Ghana international Andre Ayew.

The Croat acquired the Ghana vice captain from Swansea City in the summer transfer for club-record fee of £20.5 million.

But the former Olympique Marseille steamroller suffered a thigh injury only 35 minutes into his debut against Chelsea in the Londoners' first Premier League match of the season.

While it is reported the Hammers will enter the market for possible replacement for Ayew, manager Bilic has revealed he has no such plans.

"With strikers, we are short now because of injuries but those players will come back - some of them very soon,' Bilic told the media, as rumours of Simone Zaza's imminent arrival swirl.

"Andre Ayew is due back at the end of November,' the Croatian coach added, 'so there is no point in adding too many players in that position.'

The Hammers have three points so far this season, having been defeated by Chelsea before beating Bournemouth in their first match at the London Olympics Stadium.

But midweek brought elimination from continental competition as Romanian side Astra Giurgiu orchestrated their exit from the Europa League after beating them 1-0 at their own backyard.

By El Akyereko

