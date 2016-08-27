On-loan Bernard Mensah climbs off the bench to play first match for Guimaraes

Bernard Mensah came off the bench to play his first match for Vitoria Guimaraes on Friday night in their 5-3 win over Pacos de Ferreira.

The 20-year-old was introduced on 70 minutes after Guimaraes had scored all of their goals.

Mensah showed glimpses of his old self and convince head coach Pedro Martins about his fitness level.

The Ghana international has rejoined the club on a season-long loan deal from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

Two seasons ago, Mensah scored five goals in 30 league appearances for Vitoria Guimaraes before his transfer to Spain.

