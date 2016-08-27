Ghana Premier League Preview: AshantiGold vrs Sekondi Hasaacas- Miners can make eviction-bound Hasmal sweat

Ashanti Gold SC will take on relegation battling Sekondi Hasaacas at the Len Clay stadium on Sunday in match which could determine the fight at the bottom.

The Elephants' rejuvenated form was halted by Aduana Stars last week at Dormaa.

They are to recover from the slump with a win against the Westerners.

Last season champions have every player available for selection ahead of Sunday's match with the exception of Joseph Ato Bissah who is out of the country.

Sekondi Hasaacas are approaching with high spirits of survival in the Ghana Premier League this season.

A win against Ashanti Gold SC will be very vital in their fight for safety.

They welcome back Emmanuel Ankobeah into the team for the trip to the mining town of Obuasi to face the Miners.

Injury kept him out of Hasmal's last two fixtures.

They still search for their first win as guests in the premiership.

MATCH FACTS

Head to Head (Since 2000)

Total matches played = 23

Ashanti Gold SC wins = 12

Drawn matches = 5

Sekondi Hasaacas wins = 6

*Ashanti Gold SC have lost only one of their last ten premier league fixtures.

(W4 D5 L1)

*Sekondi Hasaacas have won just three of their last twelve matches in the premier league.

(W3 D4 L5)

*Ashanti Gold SC are unbeaten in their last eight home matches in the premiership.

(W4 D4 L0)

*Sekondi Hasaacas are winless in their twelve away fixtures in the premier league this campaign.

(W0 D2 L1)

*Ashanti Gold SC are unbeaten in their eleven home games in the premier league against Sekondi Hasaacas since 2000.

(W11 D0 L0)

*Sekondi Hasaacas have managed only two victories in their last eight meetings with Ashanti Gold SC in the premiership.

(W2 D1 L5)

*The Elephants have managed to keep seven clean sheets in their thirteen home matches in the premier league this term.

*Sekondi Hasaacas have been able to keep only one clean sheet in their thirteen away games in the premiership this term.

By Nuhu Adams



