TP Mazembe send Gladson Awako out on loan to Don Bosco

TP Mazembe have loaned Ghanaian midfielder to fellow DR Congo Super Ligue side CS Don Bosco for the season, the club announced on Friday.

The 26-year-old has been down the pecking order since recovering from an injury and wants to look elsewhere for more game time.

Awako joined the Ravens in 2012 after playing with Berekum Chelsea in the CAF Champions League Group stage.

He has played 90 matches (official and friendly) with 13 goals and 26 assists.

With the TPM, he received a winners' medal for the 2015 CAF Champions League, Cup finalists of the CAF 2013,

He also won the DR Congo Super Cup in 2013 and 2014, and DR Congo Super Ligue titles in 2013 and 2014.

