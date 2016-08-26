Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 26 August 2016 21:55 CET

Black Stars: Yaw Yeboah replaces injures Jeffery Schlupp

Coach Avram Grant has handed Black Satellites striker, Yaw Yeboah a Black Stars call-up to replace injured Jeffery Schlupp.

Schlupp was named in Coach Avram Grant's 23-man for the final AFCON qualifier game against Rwanda which will be played in Accra on Saturday September 3.

The Leicester defender  suffered a hamstring injury which has ruled him out of the Black Stars qualifying game.

The Coach of the senior national team responded by calling up the former Ghana youth international.

The Black Stars have already qualified for next year's tournament having amassed thirteen (13) points so far from 5 games played.

The Rwandans are in second place with six (6) points.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

Women! it is only a fool that will trust them.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img