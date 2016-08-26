Black Stars: Yaw Yeboah replaces injures Jeffery Schlupp

Coach Avram Grant has handed Black Satellites striker, Yaw Yeboah a Black Stars call-up to replace injured Jeffery Schlupp.

Schlupp was named in Coach Avram Grant's 23-man for the final AFCON qualifier game against Rwanda which will be played in Accra on Saturday September 3.

The Leicester defender suffered a hamstring injury which has ruled him out of the Black Stars qualifying game.

The Coach of the senior national team responded by calling up the former Ghana youth international.

The Black Stars have already qualified for next year's tournament having amassed thirteen (13) points so far from 5 games played.

The Rwandans are in second place with six (6) points.

