Yahaya Mohammed: We have to beat WAFA to boost our title ambition

The marksman for Aduana Stars believes a victory against West African Football Academy (WAFA) will enhance his outfit's chances of winning the Ghana Premier League.

Yahaya Mohammed is the leading top scorer in the ongoing season with 14 league goals to propel, Aduana Stars to 2nd place on the league log, with four matches remaining.

He has expressed that they are determined to end the unbeaten home run of WAFA.

'We are going all out for the three points. Although they put five goals in the net of the two big clubs in Ghana, Kotoko and Hearts, our match against WAFA is a different ball game altogether.

'If we put that in our mind we have already lost it before the match. We can't afford to lose any game if we want to win the league,' Yahaya Mohammed.

WAFA are unbeaten at home since match day one last season and have made the Sogakope astroturf a fortress, having defeated Kotoko 2-0 and Hearts of Oak 3-0 to make the grounds uncomfortable for visiting clubs.

They will take on Aduana Stars on match day 26 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

