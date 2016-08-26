Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 26 August 2016 21:10 CET

AFCON 2017 QUALIFIER: Ghana FA confirm date for Rwanda clash

The Ghana Football Association has confirmed 3rd September as the date for the final group game of the 2017 Afcon qualifier with the Amavubi of Rwanda.

The game which will kick off at the Accra Sports Stadium at 15:30 GMT will see the visitors fighting for an important win against the Black Stars as the Ghanaians have already secured qualification.

Ghana top Group H with 13 points following an impressive run in the qualifiers with four wins and a draw.

Rwanda will have to beat Ghana to secure qualification as they are tied on six points with third-placed side Mauritius.

Ghana is making it to their seventh straight Afcon since 2006 and are determined to lift the trophy in Gabon following failed attempts in over 30 years.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

