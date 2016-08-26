Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 26 August 2016

Maxwell Konadu backs Avram Grant with Black Stars call-ups

By MyJoyOnline

Black Stars assistant coach, Maxwell Konadu has defended the latest Black Stars call up by Avram Grant as Ghana prepares to take on Rwanda.

With qualification sealed, the general belief was that the Stars will parade fringe players to give others a chance of playing

But Kondau believes the players called up are rightly justified.

“I think the fans out there are saying we should have used a local squad, we should have left out some players," Konadu told the media.

“But I think we also have a manager who wants to be consistent as he is been doing so let’s all support the team.

“For me I don’t think is too wrong to call the same squad as people know”.

“We also have players in the team who have not been getting their chances to show what they can also do.”

Ghana will be hoping to go unbeaten in the qualifying series.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

Sports News

Members

