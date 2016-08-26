Talented Ghana U 20 star Yaw Yeboah has been handed a late call up by Black Stars coach Avram Grant following the injury to Leicester City winger Jeffery Schlupp, the Ghana FA has confirmed.

Yaw, 19, replaces Jeffery Schlupp who has been ruled out of action for four weeks.

The FC Twente winger has been in top form and guided them to their first win in the Eredivise last Sunday with a 4-3 win away at Groningin.

Yaw Yeboah, a member of the 2015 Ghana U20 side also played for the Black Satellites in the 2017 U20 Afcon qualifiers which Ghana lost to Senegal.

Schlupp was ruled out of next week's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier just a day after Avram Grant named the squad for the qualifiers.

England-based player, who can also play in several positions, was left out of the Foxes squad that played in the goalless draw against Arsenal over the weekend.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

