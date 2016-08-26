Aduana Stars train on Kotobabi Sports Complex AstroTurf pitch ahead of clash with WAFA

Aduana Stars trained at the AstroTurf field at Kotobabi in Accra ahead of their week 27 Ghana Premier League clash with WAFA at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday.

Placed second on the league log behind Wa All Stars with 44 points, the Dormaa-based side are working assiduously to overtake the leaders for the league title.

The 2010 champions trained at the private facility on Friday morning and stepped up their preparations in the evening at the same venue.

WAFA, a side that has inflicted defeat on all the top clubs in the league, with Kotoko and Hearts being the major culprits are expected to add Aduana Stars to the tall list of their victims.

But the determined Dormaa side are set to be the first side to pick maximum points at the dreaded Sogakope Park.

A win or draw at WAFA will boost the 2010 champions for their second Premier League trophy since gaining promotion in 2009.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com