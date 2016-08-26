Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 26 August 2016 19:40 CET

Ghana Premier League: Alhaji Grusah backs Hearts to win league title

Alhaji Grusah has backed Accra Hearts of Oak to emerge as the Champions of the Ghana Premier League.

 Hearts of Oak have not won a major title, since the 2008-09 league season, but the closest they have come to ending their trophy drought is this season.

Despite, occupying the top spot in the league on different occasions, they have surrendered their lead to Wa All Stars and are now trailing them by four points with four games to end the season.

However, Alhaji Grusah wants the majority shareholder of Hearts of Oak Togbe Afede, who has invested so much into the running of the club to at least win a silverware to under his watch.

'I want Hearts of Oak to win this season's league title because it has been a long time since they became champions.

'Moreover, Togbe Afede IX has spent so much on the club, so it is a high time, he won something for his commitment to the club,' he told Happy FM.

Hearts of Oak will make a journey to the Brong Ahafo region to face Bechem United on match day 26 of the Ghana Premier League.

